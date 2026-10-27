Can students use AI in exams? How IIMs, ISB and IISER Pune are rewriting rules

Higher education institutions in India and abroad are steadily moving away from blanket restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) toward controlled classroom use, particularly in technical and management colleges. Institutions such as IISER Pune, Indian School of Business, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore are reworking teaching methods and assessments to help students use AI without compromising independent thinking, subject knowledge, and academic rigour.

The shift is not about letting students outsource learning to AI but about teaching them to use it critically while retaining the ability to analyse problems, verify information, and make decisions independently.

IISER Pune: AI allowed by default, with safeguards

At IISER Pune, AI use is permitted by default unless a teacher or PhD supervisor explicitly prohibits it in writing. Introduced this semester, the policy lets faculty members decide whether generative AI should be encouraged or restricted, depending on a course’s learning objectives.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Some faculty members explicitly instruct their students about where they should use AI and where they should not,” said Professor Sutirth Dey, chairperson of IISER Pune’s AI Committee.

In one assignment, students were encouraged to use AI to develop a research project. In a bioinformatics course, they were allowed to use AI to write programmes for data analysis but had to solve similar problems without AI during examinations. The aim was to separate programming ability from an understanding of bioinformatics.

However, most quizzes and mid-semester and end-semester examinations at IISER Pune continue to be conducted without AI.

IIM Ahmedabad: Rethinking the case-study method

At IIM Ahmedabad, AI is prompting faculty members to rethink the traditional case-study method of management education. Students can use tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini to summarise lengthy business cases and prepare analyses before entering the classroom. The challenge is that AI-generated responses can make students’ answers increasingly similar.

Story continues below this ad

“We have changed our classroom approach. Many of our professors are encouraging students to use AI tools to summarise cases and prepare for discussions,” said Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad.

The institute has purchased 1,500 AI-tool licences for students, faculty members, research associates and others. The aim is to improve classroom participation while shifting the focus from summarising information to applying knowledge.

IIM Bangalore: Students’ chatbots answer questions

IIM Bangalore has taken the experiment a step further by allowing students to use AI in a controlled examination setting.

According to a report by The Financial Express, during the June-July term, 78 MBA students from core Business Analytics and general MBA elective cohorts built and deployed their own chatbots to answer midterm questions on Generative AI.

Story continues below this ad

Professor Subhabrata Majumdar developed a password-protected testing platform using AI-assisted coding tools. The chatbots were restricted to assigned course materials, preventing access to external information.

Students had a month to experiment with and evaluate different versions of their chatbots before submitting one for grading. The assessment focused on prompt engineering, parameter tuning and the effectiveness with which students applied course concepts.

The platform used a no-code retrieval-augmented generation workflow, ensuring that students without coding backgrounds were not disadvantaged.

ISB Hyderabad: Faculty decide where AI fits

ISB has opted against a uniform, institution-wide restriction on AI. Individual faculty members can decide whether AI is permitted, restricted or prohibited in specific courses, assignments, group projects and research.

Story continues below this ad

Professor Vishal Karungulam, academic director at ISB’s Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence and LAB – Office of Experiential Learning, said the approach reflects the need to prepare students for workplaces where generative AI is increasingly relevant while developing responsible use and critical judgement.

Faculty members are experimenting with interactive AI simulations, personalised course tutors and AI-based companions modelled on business-case protagonists. These tools allow students to explore complex scenarios and ask questions without being handed ready-made answers.

Harvard and Melbourne: Balancing innovation with rigour

Universities abroad are also trying to integrate AI into teaching while maintaining academic standards.

An analysis by student newspaper ‘The Harvard Crimson’ of 20 popular Harvard College courses found that nearly all had adopted policies regulating AI use by fall 2025, compared with none before fall 2022.

Story continues below this ad

Read | How IIMs and top B-schools in India are redesigning MBA courses for the AI era

A faculty survey reported by the newspaper found that 34 per cent of respondents permitted AI use with strong restrictions and 35 per cent with some restrictions. Meanwhile, 24 per cent prohibited AI use entirely, up from 20 per cent the previous year, while only 4 per cent allowed unrestricted use, down from 8 per cent.

Moreover, Harvard has introduced an AI module into its first-year Expository Writing course and developed a chatbot to advise incoming students on course planning. It has also announced plans to provide access to Anthropic’s Claude while ending its institution-wide ChatGPT Edu pilot, according to ‘The Harvard Crimson’.

At the University of Melbourne, Professor Gregor Kennedy, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education), said the university is piloting AI to support student learning while preserving meaningful interaction between teachers and students.

Story continues below this ad

The university is also adapting assessments to verify that graduates have acquired the knowledge and skills required by their programmes. Teaching staff are not permitted to use generative AI tools to mark assessments and allocate grades.

Will AI weaken students’ analytical abilities?

The Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) Student Generative AI Survey 2026 in the UK shows a striking contrast in students’ experiences. For some, AI frees up time for deeper learning and critical thinking. For others, it risks becoming a crutch. Higher education providers therefore have a crucial role to play in ensuring AI enhances learning rather than diminishes it.

Also read | AI isn’t killing entry-level jobs, it’s breaking the ladder to senior roles: IIT Madras study

ISB is redesigning assignments to place “greater emphasis on problem-framing, synthesis and decision-making rather than data compilation”. Students are expected to test AI-generated suggestions against peer-reviewed research and established theoretical frameworks.

Story continues below this ad

In-person discussions and case defences are also used to assess independent reasoning, while experiential learning and interactions with companies expose students to real-world problems that require them to navigate uncertainty.

IIM-Ahmedabad director explains that with AI, not just managers are being trained better; faculty members are also being challenged to think beyond what has already been documented in a case study.

“For critical financial decisions in a company, you need a human mind,” said Bhaskar, emphasising that the objective is to develop managerial judgement and the ability to make decisions amid uncertainty.

Has AI improved faculty productivity? Has it affected the exam format?

Story continues below this ad

A 2025 global survey by Singapore-based Digital Education Council (DEC), covering 1,681 faculty members across 52 higher-education institutions in 28 countries, found that 64 per cent expected AI to significantly change the role of instructors, while 86 per cent anticipated using AI in teaching in the future. However, 80 per cent reported a lack of clarity within their institutions on how AI could be applied in teaching, and only 6 per cent fully agreed that their institutions provided sufficient resources to develop faculty members’ AI literacy.

Across 37 pilot deployments spanning eight scenarios, ISB faculty reported productivity gains of 10-20 per cent on routine academic and administrative tasks. At IISER Pune, formal feedback on the impact of AI adoption is not yet available. Informal feedback suggests that students and faculty members are generally comfortable with the policy, with no adverse reactions reported so far.

AI has affected not only teaching but also the way assignments are graded. “For example, in one of the cases where the students were explicitly allowed to use AI, the grading explicitly checked for the presence of hallucinated references in the assignment. Similarly, faculty members who allow the use of generative AI for coding in bioinformatics can now set more complicated questions for the students, safe in the knowledge that the students will not get stuck in the coding aspect of the tasks,” Dey said.