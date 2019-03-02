Can combine preparation strategy work for AIIMS and NEET?

Written by Bhuvana Anilkumar

Can one prepare for both the National Eligibility and Entrance Exam (NEET) and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) entrance exam together? Let us first look at the overall picture – both NEET and AIIMS entrance exam can get you admissions to medical colleges. This means both the exams test your knowledge in Biology, Physics and Chemistry, both of the exams deal with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), both focus on core areas within the NCERT syllabus. So, both are very similar exams in their purpose.

Having said that does preparing for one of the exams make you perform equally well in the other? To answer that we need to get into smaller details:

GK – AIIMS paper has 20 MCQs based on GK that will contribute to 60 marks in your final score. When you focus purely on the subjects taught in school, you might not want to miss out on this area.

CBT – AIIMS is a computer-based test (CBT) and an aspirant should become familiar with answering questions appearing on screen. Attempt a few model exams to make you familiar with the system of answering and also to focus on one question at a time.

Pattern – Biology contributes to 50 per cent of the scores in NEET, whereas Physics and Chemistry contribute to the remaining 50 per cent of the scores. In AIIMS leaving aside the GK part, rest of the scores are distributed fairly between Biology, Physics and Chemistry – giving equal weightage to all the sections.

Marking – One should add that there is also a difference in the way incorrect answers are marked in both these exams – in NEET exam, one mark is deducted for an incorrect answer and 4 marks are awarded for a correct answer. In AIIMS entrance exam, an incorrect answer gives a minus one (-1) and each correct answer will give candidates 3 marks.

Time frame – Though May is the exam month for NEET and AIIMS, the former is conducted in the first Sunday and the latter falls in the last week of May. You need to brush upon your GK and focus a bit more on Physics and Chemistry, right after the NEET exam.

Duration – NEET has 180 MCQs to be answered in 180 minutes; AIIMS has 200 MCQs to be answered in 210 minutes. Even though the difference is 30 minutes, if you have only practised focussing for 3 hours, these 30 minutes will make a huge difference to you. You should practice sitting and focus for that extra half hour, to avoid fatigue and distraction.

In a nutshell, NEET caters to a larger number of seats, is attempted by a much higher number of students as compared to AIIMS and near about 4 per cent of the students get a seat. NEET plays its role as a coveted national exam, encouraging more students to try and aspire for a seat in a medical profession. It follows a set pattern, requires knowledge over the entire syllabus and is more predictable.

AIIMS places itself as an exam catering to a smaller number of students attempting for admissions to a smaller number of available seats and claims a 0.2 per cent success rate for a seat. It also follows a set pattern but requires more depth of knowledge, logical and rational skills to tackle the unseen.

The author is Head JEE & NEET Courses, T.I.M.E. Kochi