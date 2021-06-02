Campaign Rabta: Punjab teachers contact parents of over 12 lakh primary children via phone, says Education secy

The campaign was aimed to facilitate the contact between parents and teachers via phone. (Representational image)

Asserting that government teachers in Punjab have successfully completed ‘Rabta Muhim’, school education secretary Krishan Kumar said that in the week-long campaign, organised from May 24 to 31, a record number of 12.71 lakh parents of primary students were contacted. The campaign was aimed to facilitate the contact between parents and teachers via phone.

The main objective was to discuss about education, health and how to prevent of children from being infected with Covid, he said.

Read | Board exams: Some states take cue from PM, others to take call today

All officers, teachers and other staff members were engaged to inform the parents about online education, the activities being carried out by the education department under ‘Ghar Baithe Shiksha’, about the TV class schedule, facilities being provided by government schools, moral education and ‘Welcome Life’ subject, he said.

Parents were sensitised with the help of social media before launching the campaign. With the consent of parents, calls were also recorded which will be shared through social media to motivate other parents to lean towards government schools. Positive response was received from the parents, he said.