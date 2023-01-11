Cambridge University vs Harvard University: Check departments, admission process, extracurricular groups and more

(In this ‘versus’ series by The Indian Express, we compare premier foreign colleges or universities and the prominent courses that they offer. You can read the stories here.)

Website

Cambridge University — cam.ac.uk

Harvard University — harvard.edu

Economics Departments

Cambridge University:

— Economics BA (Hons)

— Land Economy

Harvard University:

— Bachelor of Arts in Economics (AB)

— Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Economics (ALB)

— Doctor of Philosophy in Economics (PhD)

Admission Process

Cambridge University:

Step 1: Choose a Course

You’re going to be studying to a very high level for several years so make sure you choose a course you’re personally interested in and will really enjoy studying! Check, also, that you meet the entrance requirements of the course you want to study.

Step 2: Check assessment requirements

Most applicants need to take a written admission assessment as part of the application process. Some applicants will also be asked to submit examples of their written work.

Please check the type of assessment required for your course as early as possible as some assessments require you to be registered before the UCAS application deadline (15 or 30 September).

Step 3: Decide on your College

Where would you like to live when you’re here? In your UCAS application, you can apply directly to one of our 29 Colleges or make an open application.

Step 4: Submit your application

You need to submit your UCAS application. Shortly after submitting your UCAS application, you’ll be emailed and asked to complete the My Cambridge Application.

Step 5: Interviews

Everyone with a good chance of being offered a place is invited to attend an interview. If you decide to apply, you can find videos and full information on what to expect and how to prepare, in our interviews section.

Step 6: Decisions

Requirements

— Academic transcripts

— Minimum grades required in at least five relevant subjects – CISCE and NIOS: 90%, CBSE: A1, State Board: 95% or A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with a minimum of 70%

— English proficiency test scores of IELTS Academic and TOEFL iBT

— Personal Statement or SOP

— LOR provided a teacher/tutor/guidance counsellor

— Passport.

— English translation of non-English transcripts

— Interview (for some courses)

Harvard University:

Step 1: Choose a program

GSAS offers master’s and PhD degrees in programs based on the arts and humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, and engineering and applied sciences. Many programs also allow a student to conduct more focused research by choosing an area of study. Review the programs on offer to decide which best meets your academic goals.

Step 2: Make a note of the application deadline

Application deadlines vary by program and are noted on the program page.

Step 3: Review the requirements of the standardised test

Programs may require Graduate Record Examination (GRE) general test or subject test scores. Applicants who are non-native English speakers may be required to demonstrate English proficiency by submitting scores from an English Language test (TOEFL or IELTS). Review the admissions policy on English Proficiency for more information. Be sure to register early for required tests.

Step 4: Complete your application by the deadline

The online application becomes available in September. The application and all components are due by 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on the deadline date.

Requirements

All first-year applicants—both international and U.S. candidates—must complete the Common Application or apply to Coalition, Powered by Scoir, along with the required supplements. You will need to submit:

— Common Application or apply Coalition, Powered by Scoir.

— Harvard College Questions for the Common Application or Coalition Application Harvard supplement.

— $85 fee (or request a fee waiver).

— SAT or ACT (with or without writing) – test-optional for 2022-2026 application cycles.

— AP or other examination results are not required but may be submitted.

— School Report (which includes a counselor letter) and high school transcript.

— Teacher Report.

— Midyear School Report (after your first semester grades).

— Final School Report (for admitted students only).

Tuition Fees

Cambridge University: The fees listed are per year and are fixed for the duration of the course, for international students undertaking a year abroad, the tuition fee payable to the University of Cambridge during the year abroad will be 50% of the full fee, for international students taking Veterinary Medicine, the tuition fee payable in Year 3 will be the tuition fee for the course taken in that year. Per year fees for Economics is £24,507. In 2023-24, the minimum resources needed in Cambridge for the year (excluding tuition and College fees) are estimated to be approximately £12,400, depending on lifestyle.

Harvard: Tuition and fee costs are subject to change and are determined each year. Please be aware that future tuition costs, fees, and standard student budget amounts may differ from year to year. For full-time students, it is $54,768 per year and for part-time students, it is $27,384 per year along with an additional student activity fee of $75 and a Health Insurance fee of $5,384 per year.

Scholarships

Extracurricular activities

Cambridge University:

Sport and fitness

For many people, sport at Cambridge is epitomised by the annual Boat Race against Oxford, but there is more to Cambridge sport than rowing.

Drama

There are many opportunities to display your dramatic talents, be they in acting, directing, writing, or producing. The ADC is the biggest student theatre, but there are many student drama clubs and societies in the University that perform in other venues. Auditions are usually very well advertised and hard to miss.

Music

There are an amazing number of student music societies, choirs, and orchestras to join, or just to listen to. The biggest society, but most certainly not the only one, is the Cambridge University Music Society (CUMS).

Societies

As you may be beginning to suspect, there are too many societies to list here, so instead, we have included a link so that you can find the societies that suit you.

Volunteering

The Office of External Affairs and Communications’ Public Engagement team works closely with voluntary organisations, and supports public engagement, community, and outreach work.

Environmental Sustainability

The University has ambitious targets for improving its environmental performance. There are a number of ways in which you can make Cambridge more sustainable.

Harvard University: Harvard athletics offers forty-two Division I intercollegiate varsity teams for women and men more than any other Division I college as well as numerous club and intramural sports and recreational activities.

The varsity teams include baseball, basketball, crew, cross-country, fencing, field hockey, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, sailing, skiing, soccer, softball, squash, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo, wrestling. Club teams include aikido, archery, badminton, ballroom dance, basketball, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, cheerleading, cycling, fencing, figure skating, hapkido, juggling, jujitsu, kendo, lacrosse, polo, rugby, Shaolin kempo, Shotokan karate, skiing, soccer, table tennis, tae kwon do, tai chi/kung fu, tennis, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball, and wushu.