Cambridge June 2026 results show 11% growth in India as exam entries rise

The highest growth has been recorded in Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications. Entries in India rose 15% year-on-year to more than 14,000 in June 2026 (Express Photo/Representational)

Cambridge International’s June 2026 examination series has recorded continued growth in India, with entries across Cambridge qualifications rising 11% year-on-year to more than 40,000. The increase comes as the Cambridge March Series becomes increasingly aligned with India’s academic calendar, while the June Series continues to offer an important route for students and schools following international curricula.

The June data also shows that the expansion is being accompanied by a wider school base. Entries increased from 34,000 in June 2024 to 36,000 in June 2025 and more than 40,000 in June 2026. Over the same period, the number of schools making entries rose from 293 to 317 and then 347.

Cambridge June series June 2024 June 2025 June 2026 Entries 34,000 (+3%) 36,000 (+5%) 40,000 (+11%) Schools making entries 293 317 347

Note: Entries refer to exam papers, not students; each student may take multiple papers.