Cambridge June 2026 results show 11% growth in India as exam entries rise

Cambridge International’s June 2026 examination series has recorded continued growth in India, with entries across Cambridge qualifications rising 11% year-on-year to more than 40,000. The increase comes as the Cambridge March Series becomes increasingly aligned with India’s academic calendar, while the June Series continues to offer an important route for students and schools following international curricula.
The June data also shows that the expansion is being accompanied by a wider school base. Entries increased from 34,000 in June 2024 to 36,000 in June 2025 and more than 40,000 in June 2026. Over the same period, the number of schools making entries rose from 293 to 317 and then 347.
|Cambridge June series
|June 2024
|June 2025
|June 2026
|Entries
|34,000 (+3%)
|36,000 (+5%)
|40,000 (+11%)
|Schools making entries
|293
|317
|347
Note: Entries refer to exam papers, not students; each student may take multiple papers.
The highest growth has been recorded in Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications. Entries in India rose 15% year-on-year to more than 14,000 in June 2026. Cambridge IGCSE entries also increased, rising 9% to more than 22,000. The faster growth at the senior secondary level points to sustained demand for international qualifications as students approach university applications and begin choosing subjects linked to higher education and career pathways.
Subject choices provide another indication of what Indian learners are prioritising. First Language English remained the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subject, followed by Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.
At AS & A Level, Mathematics was the most popular subject, followed by Physics, Chemistry, Economics and Business. The pattern combines strong demand for English proficiency with continued interest in STEM and subjects linked to business and economics.
The growth also reflects changes in how students are shaping their academic journeys. Rather than following a single traditional subject pathway, learners are increasingly looking for flexibility to combine disciplines and develop skills relevant to changing university requirements and employment opportunities. Cambridge said the growth is being driven by demand for flexible, interdisciplinary and career-relevant education, with greater emphasis on transferable skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and adaptability.
Globally, the June 2026 series also recorded growth, with more than 737,000 Cambridge International AS & A Level entries, up 5% from June last year. Across the wider June examination series, total entries reached 1.7 million across 148 countries, with nearly 705,000 students taking Cambridge examinations.