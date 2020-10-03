Calls claiming to change NEET OMR sheet unscrupulous, false: NTA

NTA NEET 2020 was held on September 13 (Representational image)

After receiving complaints from candidates who have received calls from people posing as officials and claiming to have the ability to “arrange admission in a desired medical college by manipulating OMR sheet,” the National Testing Agency (NTA) has called such callers ‘unscrupulous’.

In an official notice, NTA said that it has received such complaints where people are “posing as NTA staff or representatives with false assurances to arrange admission in medical colleges through unfair means” and if a student or parents receive such calls, they should file “a formal complaint with local police against such calls.”

The agency, however, denies any such links. “NTA does not have access to the phone number or email of candidates hence question of any association of officials of NTA with any such unscrupulous elements or their arrangement in any such activity does not arise,” the exam conducting body said in an official notice.

“No communication is/can be done by NTA regarding anyone’s result or rank at this point of time,” it added by clarifying that NTA’s role is limited to inviting online applications for NEET, conducting the entrance exam, declaring the result, and providing all India rank to the Directorate General of Health Servies.

“NTA has no role in the process for admission to any medical college in the country or abroad,” it states. The admissions are granted based on NEET score after holding counselling sessions. The counselling process is held by the Medical Council Committee (MCC).

This year, over 15.9 lakh had applied to appear for NEET 2020 – the only gateway to medical and dental undergraduate courses in India. Despite the pandemic, over 14.7 lakh had appeared for the exam. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. While its answer key and question paper have been released, the result is expected soon by about mid-October. The result dates are being estimated based on previous year trends and the NTA is yet to announce final dates.

