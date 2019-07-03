Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment list release date and time

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: The University of Calicut will be releasing the fourth allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2018-19 on July 4 at 5 pm. The students can check the second allotment list through the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

Advertising

The online admission process was commenced on May 13 for admission to its’ undergraduate (UG) courses in the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-2020. The admissions are conducted to the merit seats in the programmes in the affiliated arts and science colleges (including 50 per cent of seats set apart for merit admission in the self-financing colleges and programmes in aided colleges).

Video | Course vs College: How to choose?

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Fourth Allotment Published’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, CAP and security code

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 5: Allotment list will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: Categorisation of seats

The available seats are categorised as follows:

— 50 per cent seats are to be filled under Open Quota (on the basis of merit)

— 20 per cent seats are reserved for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC)

— 10 per cent for Economically Backward among forward communities (EBFC) 15% for SC

— 5 per cent for ST candidates

After third allotment all candidates should take permanent admissions to the colleges allotted but, they can retain higher options if they wish consider higher options.