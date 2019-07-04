Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment list to release today, check documents needed for admission

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: The fourth allotment list for admission to the University of Calicut will be released on Thursday, July 4 at 5 pm. The students can check the second allotment list through the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Once the allotment list is released, the Calicut University will start the admission process.

The online admission process was commenced on May 13 for admission to its’ undergraduate (UG) courses in the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-2020. The admissions are conducted on the basis of the merit in the affiliated arts and science colleges (including 50 per cent of seats set apart for merit admission in the self-financing colleges and programmes in aided colleges).

List of documents needed to apply for admission

– Documents required for online registration

— Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB)

— Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB)

— Valid email ID and mobile number

— Class 10th Board Certificate

— Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared)

— Caste Certificate (If applicable)

— Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL)

— Sport Certificate(s) for last three years (If applicable)

— Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s).

Documents required at the time of admission

— Class 10 Board Examination Certificate

— Class 10 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Provisional Certificate / Original Certificate

— Recent Character Certificate

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

— OBC (non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list

— Transfer certificate from school / college as well as migration certificate from board / university are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

— Two passport size self-attested photographs

Only self-attested copies of documents or papers will be accepted by the university. If any false attestation or falsified records are submitted, the student will be debarred from attending any programme in the university or its colleges for next five years and in addition, a criminal case under relevant sections of IPC will be instituted against him or her.