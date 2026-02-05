Calicut University Results 2026: BCom, MA results out at results.uoc.ac.in

The University of Calicut has declared the Calicut University Result 2026 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results are now available on the university’s portal at results.uoc.ac.in, enabling candidates to check their performance online. Students are advised to log in to the official results portal, verify their marks, and download the scorecard for future reference.
This announcement covers multiple examinations, including the third semester B.Com Professional Supplementary/Improvement (Nov 2025), B.Com, BBA, and B.Com Honours Supplementary/Improvement (Nov 2025), as well as the second semester M.A Sanskrit Language and Literature (General) (Distance) and M.A Sanskrit Sahithya (Special) (Distance) SDE CBCSS OTR Examination 9/2023 (2019 Admission). Additionally, results have been released for the third semester SDE (CDOE) CBCSS B.Com/BBA Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (Nov 2025, 2020–2023 Admissions).
Step 1: Visit the official website-results.uoc.ac.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.
Step 4: Click on the link of the results you want to check.
Step 5: Enter your registration number and security code and click on submit.
Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download them for future reference.
Students can also apply for revaluation by clicking on the ‘Revaluation’ option on the top right side of the webpage. They must follow the instructions given to apply for revaluation.
Students should note that the website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If they cannot check their results, it is advised to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.
Previously, the University of Calicut released the results for the fifth semester regular, supplementary, scrutiny, and improvement examinations across a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. These included courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BVoc, MA, MSc, MCom, MBA (Regular), LLB, and integrated degree programs. The results pertained to the November 2025 examinations and were made accessible online through the university’s official portals.
