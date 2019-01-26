Calicut University degree semester results announced, check direct link

Calicut University results 2018: The Calicut University has released the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) sixth semester, Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) fourth semester, BA exams, MA (Mass Communication) results have been released on the official website. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

The B.Tech, LLB, B.Sc examinations were conducted in the month of November or December, while the MA (Mass Communication), BA examinations was conducted last year.

Calicut University results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If candidates are unable to access their result, it is advisable to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.