Calicut University result 2019: How to check result online

Calicut University result 2019: The University of Calicut has declared the result for first semester BCom, BBA, BSc and fourth semester of MA JMC at its official websites, uoc.ac.in or cupbresults.uoc.in.

In case of any discrepancy in the result, students can get it re-evaluated. The re-evaluation and verification link is active and will remain open till October 31. Candidates can also approach the administration for the same.

Calicut University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘results’ under ‘preekshabhavan’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credential

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Several students have complained of the website not loading due to heavy traffic. Candidates need to be patient and try again after some while.