Calicut University to release UG second allotment list at uoc.ac.in; here’s list of documents needed

Calicut University UGCAP 2022: The Calicut University’s Directorate of Admissions (DoA) will soon release the second allotment list for UGCAP 2022 at 9 pm today, i.e. August 19. Once released, interested candidates can check the second allotment list at the official website — uoc.ac.in.
Candidates would need to key in their application number and password to login and check the allotment list and continue with the admission process for undergraduate courses.
Calicut University UGCAP 2022: How to check second allotment list
Step 1: Visit the official website — uoc.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for second allotment list.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as application number and password to login.
Step 4: If selected, the website will have your name.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
Calicut University UGCAP 2022: Documents needed for second allotment
— Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate
— Government approved identity card such as Aadhar card, driver’s license, PAN card
— Date of birth proof in form of class 10 marksheet
— EWS certificate (If applicable)
— Caste certificate (If applicable)
In the counselling process, candidates will have to book slot for document verification, and complete college selection and seat allotment process. Then registration for undergraduate courses had closed on July 29, and the first list was released some time later.
