Calicut University declares UG, PG, revaluation, supplementary results; check now

Calicut University results 2019: The Calicut University declared results of under graduate (UG), post graduate (PG), revaluation, supplementary examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- results.uoc.ac.in.

The varsity released the revaluation Result of I semester BA,BSW,BVC,BTFP,AFU CUCBCSS UG regular supply imp examination, first year B.Sc nursing supplementary examination, second semester B.Sc CUCBCSS UG Regular supply imp examination, and third semester of MA History, second semester MA Tamil examination.

Calicut University results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also apply for revaluation by clicking on the ‘Revaluation’ option on the top right side of the webpage. They must follow the instructions given to apply for revaluation.

The candidates should note that the website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If they cannot check their results, it is advised to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.

