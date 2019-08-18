Toggle Menu
Calicut University declares revaluation results for 5th, 6th semester UG courseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/calicut-university-declares-revaluation-results-for-5th-6th-semester-ug-courses-cupbresults-uoc-ac-in-uoc-ac-in-5914643/

Calicut University declares revaluation results for 5th, 6th semester UG courses

Calicut University revaluation results 2019: The revaluations results for various undergraduate courses are available at the websites

Calicut University, Calicut University UG course results, Calicut University 5th semester results, Calicut University 6th semester results, Calicut University BA 5th, 6th semester results, Calicut University BA results 2019
Calicut University revaluation results 2019 are available at the websites cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, uoc.ac.in 

Calicut University revaluation results 2019: Calicut University has declared revaluation results for various undergraduate courses. The revaluation results for BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS) 5th and 6th semester examinations are available at the websites cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University BA 5th/ 6th semester results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If candidates are unable to access their result, it is advisable to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android