Calicut University declares results of UG semester exams, check direct link

Calicut University UG exam results 2019: The Calicut University declared the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) first semester examinations and fourth semester Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication examinations. The students can check the results through the website- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The first semester examinations were conducted in the month of June and July.

Advertising

Calicut University results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If candidates are unable to access their result, it is advisable to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.