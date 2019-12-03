Calicut University BSc 4th, MSc 2nd semester results declared

Candidates will require to enter their register number to check the results. (Representational Image) Candidates will require to enter their register number to check the results. (Representational Image)

Calicut University results 2019: Calicut University has declared the results of fourth-semester Bachelor of Science and second-semester Masters of Science results. Candidates who took the examination of the varsity can check their results from the official website-uoc.ac.in

The results have been declared for fourth-semester Bachelor of Science and second semester Masters of Science in Biochemistry, Microbiology and Human Physiology respectively. Candidates will require to enter their register number to check the results. The Calicut University exam results were declared on December 2, 2019.

Calicut University results 2019: Steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website-uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: Click on the link of results you want to check.

Step 5: Enter your registration number and security code and click on submit.

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download for future reference.

Students can also apply for revaluation by clicking on the ‘Revaluation’ option on the top right side of the webpage. They must follow the instructions given to apply for revaluation. Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the hall tickets for various exams, the students are advised to download the hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Students should note that the website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If they cannot check their results, it is advised to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.

