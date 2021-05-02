Calicut University begins online application process for UG, PG entrance exams

The Calicut University, Kerala, will be admitting undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions 2021 on the basis of entrance test and other criteria. The university has issued individual prospectuses for CU (UG and PG) admission 2021 at the official website i.e. cuonline.ac.in.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for admission as per the schedule indicated in the prospectus. The last date to apply for admissions is May 10, 2021.

The Calicut University admission forms 2021 have already been released online at the official website. The list of various courses offered by the university is mentioned on the official website. Candidates may note that admission to most UG programmes such as BHM and BCom (Hons) will be done on the basis of marks secured in the entrance test. Similarly, for PG programs such as MA, MSc and MCom, admission will be done on the basis of marks secured in the entrance test.

The university will release Calicut University Admit Card 2021 for candidates who apply online to appear for the entrance exam for admission in 2021. It has been intimated through the official prospectus that the admit card will release tentatively around 3 days before the exam date.

There are two steps to register and apply online for admission in 2021. The first step is the generation of the CAP ID. This can be done on the official website under the new user (Create CAP ID) tab. One must fill up the registration form with basic details including a valid mobile number. As soon as the CAP ID is generated, candidates will receive the ID and password on the same number that they mention on the application form.

With the CAP ID and password, registered candidates have to log in to the Calicut University official website and fill up the application form. Once the application form is complete, candidates have to make the payment of the application fee as specified by the University.

The application fee for admission to all UG and PG programmes is Rs 370 for general category candidates and Rs 160 for SC/ST candidates (for two courses). An additional fee of Rs 55 per additional course has to be paid by applicants in case they choose to apply for multiple courses. Candidates may note that the application fee for admission to MTech Nanoscience & Technology programme is Rs 555 for general candidates and Rs 280 for SC/ST candidates.

On the basis of merit in the entrance test (and other criteria as applicable), the Calicut University Merit Lists 2021 will be prepared. The date of conducting the entrance test has not yet been notified although it is expected to be announced soon.

For admission to certain courses, qualifying in the entrance test will not be the only criteria for evaluation. For example, for admission to UG program B.P.Ed, along with the score of the entrance test, physical tests and sports achievement merit of applicants will also be considered to determine the overall merit.

Similarly, for admission to the PG programmes such as MA Folklore, candidates will be evaluated on the basis of the entrance test carrying 80% weightage and interview carrying 20 per cent weightage. It is only on the basis of merit that qualifying candidates will be able to appear in the Calicut University Counselling 2021 for allocation of seats in respective courses.