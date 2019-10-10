Calicut University BCom, BSc first semester results declared: How to check via website

Calicut University results 2019: The Calicut University has released the results of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results are available for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) first semester examinations.

Advertising

The students can check the results through the website- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The first semester examinations were conducted in the month of June and July.

Calicut University results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official website- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Advertising

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The website for the results may slow down due to the number of people searching for their results. If candidates are unable to access their result, it is advisable to wait patiently till there is less traffic on the server.