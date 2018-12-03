Calicut University B.Com 1st semester results 2018 declared, check at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University B.Com 1st semester results 2018: Calicut University has released the results of B.Com first semester examinations. All the students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. The university has also released the results of B.Com professional third semester examinations.
Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab
Step 3: Click on the link for result
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference