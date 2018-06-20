Calicut University admissions 2018: UG second allotment link released

Calicut University admissions 2018: The students can check the second allotment list through the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University admissions 2018The students can check the second allotment list through the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University admissions 2018: University of Calicut has released the second allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2018-19. The students can check the second allotment list through the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

The online admission process was commenced on May 17 for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses in the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-2019. The admissions are conducted to the merit seats in the programmes in the affiliated arts and science colleges (including 50 per cent of seats set apart for merit admission in the self financing colleges and programmes in aided colleges).

Calicut University admissions 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Second Allotment Published’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, CAP and security code

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 5: Allotment list will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Calicut University admissions: Categorisation of seats

The available seats are categorised as follows:

— Merit seats

— Mandatory reservations seats

— Community quota seats

— Management quota seats

— Other reservation category seats

— Special reservation category seats

Important dates

Third allotment: June 27

The last date for payment of fee for registration is May 30.

About the University Established in 1968, the University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. It is the second university to be set up in the state. The university was created through a government plan bifurcating Kerala University.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd