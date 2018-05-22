Calicut University UG admissions 2018: Registration process begins at cuonline.ac.in

Calicut University admissions 2018: The last date for registration is May 31. Trial allotment will begin from June 7. The last date for registration is May 31. Trial allotment will begin from June 7.

Calicut University admissions 2018: The admission process at Calicut University has commenced from May 17 and Directorate of Admissions (DoA), University of Calicut has invited applications for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses in the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-2019. The admissions are conducted to the merit seats in the programmes in the affiliated arts and science colleges (including 50 per cent of seats set apart for merit admission in the self financing colleges and programmes in aided colleges).

Interested lot can register online through the nodal centres functioning in all colleges, Akshaya centres, firms providing internet facilities or directly from home. Students are required to register through CAP for admission to the BVoc Programmes/BTA/BA Music/Vocal/ Veena/Mridangam/Violin programmes.

Calicut University admissions: Categorisation of seats

The available seats are categorised as follows:

— Merit seats

— Mandatory reservations seats

— Community quota seats

— Management quota seats

— Other reservation category seats

— Special reservation category seats

How to apply

Those who wish to apply are required to do so at the official website — cuonline.ac.in

Application fee: The registration fee for general category candidates: Rs 265 and for SC/ST, it is Rs 105

Important dates

The registration process has started from May 17.

Last date for registration: May 31

Trial allotment will begin from June 7

First allotment: June 13

Second allotment: June 19

Third allotment: June 27

The last date for payment of fee for registration is May 30.

About the University

Established in 1968, the University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. It is the second university to be set up in the state. The university was created through a government plan bifurcating Kerala University.

