Calcutta University to conduct exams from Oct 1, Visva-Bharati in September

The Exams will be held between October 1 and 18. (File)

The University of Calcutta will conduct online the final semester exams for its post graduate courses and undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges between October 1 and 18. University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee in a news conference said that students will get 24 hours to complete the papers.

“We have decided to conduct the final semester undergraduate exams in our affiliated colleges and final semester exams for post graduate courses in our 68 departments under the university in an online mode. The question papers will be sent to the students through email and WhatsApp. They will submit answer scripts online. If any student fails to do so then he will send the hard copy of the answer script through post to the university,” said the VC. “The results will be declared for both UG and PG subjects by October 31,”added the VC.

Meanwhile, Visva Bharati University (VBU) will hold the final semester examination this month and the principals of different departments have been told to choose the modalities for conducting the tests.

