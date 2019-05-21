Toggle Menu
Calcutta University BA, BSc supplementary exam result 2019 declared: How to check

Calcutta University supplementary result 2019: The re-evaluation exams were conducted in 2018 for which the results have been declared today, May 21 (Tuesday) at 3:30 pm.

Calcutta University in north Kolkata. ( File Photo)

Calcutta University supplementary result 2019: The University of Calcutta (CU) has declared the result for the BA, BSc part I and part II supplementary exams. The exams were conducted in 2018 for which the results have been declared today, May 21 (Tuesday) at 3:30 pm.

Students can check results at the official website, caluniv.ac.in and wbresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, Calcutta University has started the applications for admissions to its BA LLB programme. For the same, an entrance exam will be conducted on June 30, 2019 (Sunday).

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: click on the supplementary result link
Step 3: Log-in using roll number
Step 4: Result will appear

Last month, Calcutta University had inspected the seat capacity in its general courses. The move was a result of last year’s goof up when a large number of seats went vacant due to wrong assessment of the number of seats. Read about Calcutta University news here.

