Calcutta University UG, PG admissions: Entrance exam schedule released

The University of Calcutta has released the exams schedule for entrance exams for admissions into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2021-22. The UG/ PG entrance exams will be conducted from August 17, 2021 onwards.

The entrance exam for MSc Environmental Science will be held on August 17 — from 10 am to 12 noon. Master of Social works (MSW) entrance will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The entrance exams for MSc Forensic Science and MSc Physics & MSc Radiation Physics, Master of Theatre Arts (MTA) will be held on August 18.

Candidates aspiring to join MSc Applied Chemistry, MTech Nano Science and Technology, MSc Applied Zoology and MA Malayalam Language and Literature will have to appear for the entrance exam on August 25.

The entrance exams for admission into MA Women’s Studies and MA Comparative Literature will be held on August 26 at 10 am and 2 pm, respectively.

Several associations of state-run university teachers of West Bengal had earlier said that varsities should be given the autonomy to decide on the issue of holding entrance tests at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels.