Calcutta University releases BCom 1st semester result 2019, how to check

Calcutta University BCom 1st semester result 2020: The University of Calcutta released the result for BCom first semester examinations for both honours and general examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in.

The varsity earlier announced the results for the third and fifth-semester examinations in July. The semester exams are being conducted across the subjects in the varsity.

Calcutta University BCom 1st semester results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- B.Com. Semester-I (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the admission process for various undergraduate courses has started, and candidates can apply for seats in various colleges through the website- caluniv.ac.in.

About the University of Calcutta

The University of Calcutta was founded on January 24, 1857. The University adopted in the first instance, the pattern of the University of London and gradually introduced modifications in its constitution.

