Calcutta University releases BA/ BSc 1st semester result 2019, here’s how to check

Calcutta University BA/ BSc 1st semester result 2019: The University of Calcutta released the result for BA/ BSc first semester examinations for honours, general, major examinations. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in.

The varsity earlier announced the results for the first semester BCom exams. Meanwhile, the varsity will conduct the final semester exams from October 1 to 8, and the candidates will be given two hours to write their answers. The colleges will send the results to the university by October 18.

Calcutta University BA/ BSc 1st semester result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- BA/ BSc semester-I (Honours/ General/ Major) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

About University of Calcutta

The University of Calcutta was founded on January 24, 1857. The University adopted in the first instance, the pattern of the University of London and gradually introduced modifications in its constitution.

