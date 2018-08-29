Calcutta University exams to be held from August 29

Calcutta University Calcutta University

The Calcutta University (CU) has released the fresh dates for the undergraduate examinations, which more than 10,000 students are scheduled to take. The BSc Part I practicals (honours) and BFAD (Bachelor in fashion and apparel designing) theory exams will be held from August 29 onwards. The exam time will remain the same.

SFI state president Pratik Ur Rahman had alleged that the exams were deferred as August 28 is the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (student wing). He said this is a clear example of how the ruling party has turned education institutions into party offices. He alleged the examinations have been deferred so that students who are members of TMCP can attend the foundation day rally.

To mark the occasion, party president and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will address a rally near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Mayo Road.

TMCP controls more than 90 per cent of the student unions at the 145 colleges affiliated to the university. As per sources, the move is aimed at a reply to the BJP’s national president Amit Shah who had organised a meeting at the same venue on August 11.

