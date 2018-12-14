Calcutta University CU BA/ B.Sc part-II results declared, check at wbresults.nic.in

CU BA/ B.Sc part-II results 2018: Calcutta University has published the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. Part 2 (Honours/ Major/general) results at wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website.

Calcutta University CU BA/ B.Sc part-II results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-II (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2018”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer.

Step 6: Take a print for future reference.

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

The University has recently released the results of B.Com (part-II), BA/B.Sc (part-I) examinations.