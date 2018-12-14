Calcutta University CU B.Com part-II results declared, download at wbresults.nic.in

CU B.Com part-II results 2018: Calcutta University has published the results for the Bachelor of Commerce, B.Com. Part 2 (Honours/ Major) results at wbresults.nic.in. The result was declared on December 7, candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website.

Calcutta University results 2018, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “B.Com. Part 2 (Honours, General & Major) results Examination, 2018”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer.

Step 6: Take a print for future reference.

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

Last month, the university declared the results of BA, B.Sc. Part 2 (Honours/ Major) results.