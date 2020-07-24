Calcutta University BCom third semester result 2019 declared, check direct link

CU B.Com 3rd semester result 2019: The students can check the result through the website- wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file CU B.Com 3rd semester result 2019: The students can check the result through the website- wbresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CU B.Com 3rd semester result 2019: The University of Calcutta has declared the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) third-semester examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the third semester (Honours/ General/ Major) results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in. The result of the fifth-semester exam was earlier announced on July 10.

CU B.Com third semester results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- B.Com. Semester-III (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the varsity will commence the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) courses from August 10. The admission process will be totally online, and the candidates can apply through the website- caluniv.ac.in. The first merit list will be released on August 28, and the students can take admission in colleges from September 1.

