Calcutta University BA LLB admissions 2019: Check eligibility, exam pattern, counselling schedule, how to apply

Calcutta University admissions 2019: The Calcutta University has invited applications for the admission to the five-year integrated BA LLB programme for the academic session 2019-20. The application process began from June 1, 2019 and conclude on June 19, 2019. Interested students can apply at the official website, caluniv.ac.in.

Candidates who match the eligibility criteria will have to appear for an entrance test on June 20, 2019 (Sunday). Candidates who clear the entrance will be eligible for the counselling based on which seats in respective colleges will be allotted.

Calcutta University admissions 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have passed at least class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board with minimum 45 per cent marks in best of four. The environmental studies of WBCHSE is not accepted in the best of four by CU. For differently abled students the minimum marks requirement is 40 per cent.

Calcutta University admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BA ‘online application protal’ under ‘BA LLB admission notice’

Step 3: Click on ‘New user click here’ link to register

Step 4: Fill basic details, register

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Calcutta University admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 250. The last date to deposit fee is June 20.

Calcutta University admissions 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be of two and a half hours’ duration. It is an offline test and will access candidates on English, general knowledge, current affair, reasoning, general mathematics, and verbal and non-verbal reasoning. It will be a multiple choice question and there will be no negative marking.

Calcutta University admissions 2019: Counselling schedule

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2019 (Sunday). The result will be declared on July 5, based on which counselling will be conducted. The first phase will begin from July 9 and the last will begin on July 26, 2019.