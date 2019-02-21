Toggle Menu
Calcutta University BA, BSc semester-I results declared, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/calcutta-university-ba-bsc-semester-i-results-declared-wbresults-nic-in-5594927/

Calcutta University BA, BSc semester-I results declared, how to check

CU BA, BSc semester-I results: The results of BA, B.Sc. semester 1 (Honours / General) examinations are available on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

cu university results 2018, calcutta university result 2018, calcutta university result 2019, calcutta university result 2018 part 1, calcutta university ba result 2018, calcutta university bsc result 2018
CU BA, BSc semester-I results: The results of BA, B.Sc. semester 1 (Honours / General) examinations are available on the official website wbresults.nic.in

CU BA, BSc semester-I results: Calcutta University has announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. semester 1 (Honours / General) examinations under choice based credit system (CBCS). The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

cu university results 2018, calcutta university result 2018, calcutta university result 2019, calcutta university result 2018 part 1, calcutta university ba result 2018, calcutta university bsc result 2018
CU BA, BSc semester-I results: The students can check the results through the official website wbresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link ‘BA/ B Sc semester-I (Honours, General) examination, 2018’

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

Advertising

The University has recently released the results of BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part-I (General/ Honours) examinations. The results of BA/ B.Sc Part-II examination was declared on December 14.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NIT-Rourkela is becoming differently-abled friendly, thanks to Jitesh who crawled his way to classes
2 Indian teacher Swaroop Rawal among top 10 finalists for Global Teacher Prize 2019
3 Share your idea of India and win study scholarship to Australia