Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 results 2018 declared, check direct link

Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 results 2018: The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 results 2018: Calcutta University has announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. Part 1 (Honours, Major/ General) examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2018”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

The University has recently released the results of B.Com Part-I (General/ Honours) examinations. The results of BA/ B.Sc Part-II examination was declared on December 14.

