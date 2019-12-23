Calcutta University BA, BSc part-1 result declared: Steps to download mark sheet

Calcutta University result for BA, BSc part 1 out Calcutta University result for BA, BSc part 1 out

Calcutta University BA, BSc result: The University of Calcutta has released the result for the exams conducted for BA and BSc part-1 at its official website, caluniv.ac.in and wbresulst.nic.in. The result for honours, general and major courses are released. The result was published today evening.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their result and download their provisional mark sheet from the official websites. Candidates would need their roll number in order to log-in.

Calcutta University BA, BSc result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘BA/BSc part-1…’

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

Candidates need to download their mark sheets so displayed on the screens. This will act as provisional mark sheet till the official ones are released by the varsity.

About the University of Calcutta

The University of Calcutta was founded on January 24, 1857. The University adopted in the first instance, the pattern of the University of London and gradually introduced modifications in its constitution

