Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 results 2018 declared on wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University results 2018: Calcutta University has published the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. Part 1 (Honours, Major/ General) results at wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website.

Calcutta University results 2018, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2018”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Step 6: Take a print for future reference.

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

Professor Anju Seth has recently joined as IIM-Calcutta’s first ever woman director. She took over from Saibal Chattopadhyay. Acting Director Prof Leena Chatterjee will continue to officiate till Seth takes up the office.

The search-cum-selection committee of IIM-Calcutta had shortlisted three US-based academicians for the top job at the institute. Anju Seth of Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, Jayant R Kale, who is a professor of finance at the Northeastern University and Suresh Ramanathan, professor of marketing at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, were the three contenders for the post.