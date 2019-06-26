Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Honours/ Major) exam results 2019 declared, how to check

Toggle Menu
CU BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part-III results 2019: The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in

CU BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part-III results 2019: Calcutta University has declared the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. part-III (Honours/ Major) examinations, and Bachelor of Commerce, B.Com part-III (Hons) examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in. 

Calcutta University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B. Sc/ B.Com Part-III (Honours/ Major) examination 2019″

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

CU BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part-III results 2019: The result was declared on June 25

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

The results for BA, BSc part I and part II supplementary exams have been earlier announced on May 21, 2019.

Last month, Calcutta University had inspected the seat capacity in its general courses. The move was a result of last year’s goof up when a large number of seats went vacant due to wrong assessment of the number of seats.

