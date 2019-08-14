Calcutta University BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III General exam results declared, how to check

CU BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III results 2019: Calcutta University has declared the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) part-III General examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in.

Calcutta University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B. Sc/ B.Com Part-III General examination 2019 available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “submit” button after entering your details

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button

The results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Hons/ Major) examinations were announced on June 26, 2019.

Calcutta University recently inspected the seat capacity in its general courses. The move was a result of last year’s goof-up when a large number of seats went vacant due to wrong assessment of the number of seats.