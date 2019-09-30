Calcutta University B.Com second semester results declared, how to check

CU B.Com 2nd semester results: Calcutta University has declared the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) second semester examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result is also available at the website caluniv.ac.in.

Calcutta University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link B.Com 2nd semester result link

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “submit” button after entering your details

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button.

The results of B.Com second semester examination was declared on August 14, 2019. Earlier, the results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Hons/ Major) examinations were announced on June 26, 2019.