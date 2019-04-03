Calcutta University B.Com result declared: How to check

Calcutta University B.Com result 2018: The Calcutta University (CU) has declared the result for B.Com honours as well as BCom general programme for the students of semester-III at its official website, wbresults.nic.in. The result was released at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

The result so released cannot be treated as mark sheet and candidates will get an official mark sheet from the university. The exam was conducted in December 2018. CU has recently released result for BA, BSc Part 1. The exams were conducted in December as well.

Calcutta University BCom result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on in the link B.Com Semester Honours/General, 2018

Step 3: Enter roll number and click on ‘submit’

Step 4: Result will appear

Meanwhile, the varsity has started inspecting the admission capacity in its general courses. CU has recently sent a communication to every college to brief about the intake capacity in general courses, months before the admission process started. The admission process in the CU will begin in June.