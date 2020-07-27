Calcutta University admissions 2020: Application form for UG courses released, check details here

Interested candidates can apply at caluniv.ac.in from August 10. (File Photo) Interested candidates can apply at caluniv.ac.in from August 10. (File Photo)

Calcutta University admission 2020: The University of Calcutta has released a notification inviting students to enroll for various undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCom, BMus, BBA. Interested candidates can apply at caluniv.ac.in from August 10.

The admission portal will be available from August 10, and the admission process will begin from September 1. The admission will be on the basis of marks obtained in class 12. The first merit list will be released as on August 28 and the last date to complete the admission process is September 25.

Due to the pandemic, the entire admission process will be completed through online mode and no physical presence of the students will be required at the colleges.

Admission criteria:

— Students who wish to apply need to clear class 12 exams conducted by WBCHSE or an equivalent examination from any recognised board.

— Eligible candidates this time will not be called for the counselling process or verification of documents.

— The eligible candidates will be directly informed by the college concerned through email or telecommunication, after which, candidates can pay their fees via e-payment through designated banks.

— Candidates will be required to submit all testimonials at the time of application, and if the need of document verification arises, it will be done once the class begins.

— The university has also instructed the colleges affiliated under it to keep the students’ strength for each subject/course within the intake capacity sanctioned by it and strictly follow the guidelines laid by the state government.

