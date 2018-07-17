Calcutta Medical College row: Principal heckled, students threaten mass hunger strike

“We will go for an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow, July 18, if the college authority does not comply with our demand,” final-year student Sheikh Md Sagir said. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) “We will go for an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow, July 18, if the college authority does not comply with our demand,” final-year student Sheikh Md Sagir said. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Over 50 students of Calcutta Medical College on Tuesday threatened to go on a mass hunger strike if demands for a new hostel were not met. The students fixed the deadline till 9 pm, and also conveyed it to the college administration. Demanding a new hostel building, some of the students are already sitting on a hunger strike.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Sheikh Md Sagir, a final-year student of Calcutta Medical College who also participated in the hunger strike said, “We will go for an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow, July 18, if the college authority does not comply with our demand. The students set 9 pm as the deadline and also conveyed the matter to the administration.”

Meanwhile, the Principal of Calcutta Medical College, Uchhal K Bhadra, got injured after he was heckled during a press conference, said an official. The principal was admitted to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata, and his condition is under control, the official briefed. In the absence of Principal Bhadra, Dr. Ramanuj Sinha, HOD ENT has been commissioned as an acting principal of the college.

“The condition of the students is deteriorating everyday. Already three students have been admitted to the hospital. There should be an amicable solution to this current problem and brisk action should be taken,” said an ex-student of 2008 batch who is now working at MR Bangur Hospital, Kolkata.

Calcutta Medical College row: Why are the students protesting

The issue revolves around a newly constructed 11-storey hostel. The students who were residing in the old building wanted to be shifted to the new one. However, college authorities had issued a notification saying only freshers would be given accommodation in the new building. They pointed out that rules set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) required new students to be given separate accommodation to avoid ragging.

So far, Principal Uchhal K Bhadra has refused to accept the students’ demand concerning the new hostel. He, however, agreed to the demand calling for a qualified MD hostel superintendent instead of an RMO. A meeting held on Friday between Bhadra, the protesters and the hostel administration failed to yield results.

“Total 106 students of the first year had applied to the hostel. Many of them already reside in Kolkata, still, everyone who applied got accommodation. On the contrary, there are several students of the second and third years who have come from Darjeeling, Midnapore and other districts but are yet to get accommodation. Our only demand is that college authority must ensure a transparent hostel allotment system. Students must get accommodation on the basis of seniority and distance of their hometown from the college. A second-year student of Midnapore is definitely more deserving than a first-year student who stays in Rajabazar or any other part of Kolkata,” final-year student Sheikh Md Sagir had told The Sunday Express.

