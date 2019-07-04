Calcutta High Court admits petition challenging removal of La Martiniere schools’ board members

Toggle Menu
Two of the oldest schools in the country, the La Martiniere for Boys' and Girls' are among the most prestigious educational institutions in Kolkata.

Justice Arindam Sinha directed that the petition by the four persons challenging their removal and prayer for injunction on it will be taken up on July 11. (Source: File)

The Calcutta High Court Thursday admitted a petition challenging the removal of four members of the governing body of the La Martiniere schools’ board by two ex-officio governors.

Justice Arindam Sinha directed that the petition by the four persons challenging their removal and prayer for injunction on it will be taken up on July 11.

Anil Mukherjee, Gerry Arathoon, Suchitra Guha and Anjali Das moved the petition challenging their removal by Bishop Paritosh Canning of the Kolkata Diocese and priest Swarup Bar of St Andrews Church on June 18 claiming it was illegal and arbitrary.

The schools were opened in the city on March 1, 1836.

