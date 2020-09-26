Calculate NEET 2020 scores and know admission chances

NEET 2020 answer key out at nta.ac.in (Representational image/ file )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. NTA has uploaded the advanced answer key for candidates for all sets through a public notice. A code-wise answer key has been released by NTA to check the correct answers for the questions asked in the exam. With the help of the answer key, candidates can calculate their expected marks in the exam. On the basis of marks, they can know about their admission chances in colleges.

How to calculate your NEET scores?

Candidates should count their correct and incorrect answers and then they can calculate their marks according to the marking scheme. As per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

Check NEET answer key here

After calculating their NEET 2020 scores, candidates can check their admission chances in medical/dental colleges based on their scores. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut-off scores to have an idea about their admission chances in MBBS/BDS courses.

Admission Process

NEET 2020 counselling process will begin after the declaration of NEET result. The result is likely to be declared by October 12. NEET qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result.

Counselling for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges, seats in deemed/central universities, AFMC Pune, IP Quota seats in ESIC colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Counselling for admission into the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

