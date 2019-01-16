Toggle Menu
Cabinet nods to 13 new central universities

A total of 13 central universities will be set-up across12 states at a cost of Rs Rs 3639.32 crore and are expected to be set-up in 36 months (three years), according to HRD Ministry.

Cabinet approved an expenditure of Rs 3,639.32 crore to set up 13 new Central Universities, each in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two universities in Jammu & Kashmir (Two). The universities will be set up under the Central Universities Act, 2009.

The funds will be used to create the ‘necessary infrastructure for the completion of the campuses’, states the official release. The universities will be set-up within a period of 36 months.

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar tweeted the same from his personal Twitter handle.

The Cabinet has also given ex-post facto approval for an amount of Rs 1,474.65 crore, being the amount spent over and above the earlier Cabinet approval of Rs.3000 crore for these Central Universities.

The new Central Universities will be established in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir (Two), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu under Central Universities Act, 2009.

“This would increase access to higher education and set exemplary standards for other Universities to emulate. It will also help in minimising the regional imbalances in educational facilities,” states the official release by the Ministry of HRD.

