Cabinet approves establishment of two new permanent campuses of IISER

In picture, IISER Tirupati (iisertirupati.ac.in) In picture, IISER Tirupati (iisertirupati.ac.in)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved establishment and operationalisation of two new permanent campuses of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati and Behrampur. “The construction of the two campuses shall be completed by December, 2021. The total cost likely to be incurred is Rs 3074.12 crore,” an official statement said.

“The creation of two posts of Registrar, one in each IISER, has also been approved. Both the IISERs will be constructed in area of 1,17,000 sqm which will have complete infrastructural facilities for 1,855 students each,” it added. The IISERs will provide top quality science education at the undergraduate and postgraduate level, PHDs and Integrated PHDs.

“They will carry out research in frontier areas of science and will enable India move towards a knowledge economy by attracting best scientific talent as faculty and prepare a strong base of scientific manpower in India,” the statement said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App