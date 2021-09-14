CA Results 2021: Taxi driver’s sons clear CA exam, say ‘hard to get books in Hindi medium’

In the Chartered Accountants final results declared on Monday, two brothers from Rajasthan’s Pali district – Lalit and Rakesh Solanki – cleared the exam. What makes their success special is the fact their father, Mohanlal, works as a taxi driver during the day and as a night guard.

“My father has encouraged us to study hard. It was his confidence in our abilities that we decided to pursue this exam despite our lack of confidence in the English language,” Lalit Solanki said.

The brothers pursued their entire education through the Hindi medium, except the CA final exams. However, the journey had many roadblocks due to the lack of availability of study material and coaching in the Hindi medium.

“There are very limited sources available for Hindi medium CA aspirants. Even the books provided by the ICAI are two-three years old. We got them translated but the accuracy was not apt,” Lait said.

The brothers also joined a private coaching class but to no avail as most of the coaching was provided in the English language. “We used to carry two books to the coaching. One to keep pace with the class, and the translated version for understanding,” the brothers shared.

As the coachings were of little to no use, the Solankis approached their class 12 teachers to help them understand the basic concepts. They qualified first two stages of the exam (foundation and intermediate) through Hindi medium but switched to English medium for the final exams.

“The syllabus of final exams is vast and we realised the need for guidance to qualify this stage. Therefore, we decided to change to the English medium. The switch wasn’t easy but the dedication to clear the exam kept us going. As we were studying together, there was a constant motivation from each other’s end,” the brothers said.

Talking about choosing the path of Chartered Accountancy, the brothers said in small towns science stream is considered a better option than commerce and humanities. Their father wanted them to pursue engineering like their older brother but both of them had no interest in the subject.

“I opted for non-medical in class 11 but due to lack of interest, I changed my stream to commerce in class 12. My father was upset but he guided me to pursue the highest degree possible in the commerce stream and hence I decided to pursue chartered accountancy as a career,” Rakesh told indianexpress.com.

In a family of six, Rakesh and Lalit are the youngest of the four brothers. While their eldest brother is an engineer, the other one runs a successful business.