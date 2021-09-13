ICAI CA results 2021: Old course topper plans to appear for UPSC Civil Service exam

ICAI today announced the results of the CA final examination held in July 2021. This year, the merit list is dominated by women candidates. In the old course result, Mangaluru’s Ruth Clare Dsilva has secured all India rank (AIR) 1 scoring 59 per cent. Elated by her success, the topper said that she was confident to clear the exam but was unsure to secure a rank.

Ruth completed schooling from her hometown and pursued BCom (Hons) from distance learning. “Since school days, my favourite subject was accountancy and therefore, I pursued graduation through distance mode and began my preparation for the CA exam,” the topper said.

Ruth began her CA journey in 2014 and consistently prepared for the exam. She devoted around 8-9 hours every day.

“I prepared the theory subjects through self-study and enrolled myself in online classes for others. One of the main sources of my preparation was the Youtube channel of AIR 1 brothers Ajay and Atul Aggarwal. For the rest of the subjects, I religiously followed the institute’s notes,” Ruth shared.

She referred to CA Vikas Oswal’s book for Audit, CA Bhawar Borana’s book for direct tax and Yogender Bangar’s book for indirect tax. Apart from these, most of the preparations were through online sources.

Talking about a hit of Covid-19 pandemic on the preparation, Ruth said that she didn’t appear for the exams in the first wave but the second wave was indeed stressful for her as the exam dates were unconfirmed.

“It was tedious to keep track of the news if the exam would be conducted or not. As I had not appeared for the previous attempt, there was an added pressure. The threat of safety was another factor as the cases were rising then. But I tried to keep the preparation going assuming the exam will be held,” the topper said.

Ruth is happy with her success but is also focused on her next goal. She had decided to appear for the UPSC Civil Service exam. “Now that I ticked off one goal from the list, I will consult with the relevant stakeholders on the UPSC exam preparation to go ahead in that direction,”

For the students appearing for the CA exams, Ruth suggests maintaining the consistency of preparation and not giving up. For those who will appear in the exam with the old course, she suggests analysing their performance and decide whether to convert or continue with their last attempt.

While in the past few years it has been observed that boys usually emerge as CA toppers, this year was different. As Ruth quotes, “Times are changing. Parents are more supportive and encourage their daughters to pursue the career they want to. I hope this new trend continues in the future.”