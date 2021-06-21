CA July exams 2021: ICAI provides opt-out option to Covid-19 infected candidates

The examinees who avail the opt-out option (with carry over of fee paid and exemptions granted) can appear in December 2021 exam cycle. (Representational image)

In regard to the Chartered Accountant (final, intermediate/ IPC and IQC courses) exam scheduled in July 2021, ICAI has provided the opt-out options to the Covid-19 infected candidates. It also stated that the candidates whose parents, grandparents, spouse, children or siblings are Covid-19 infected and residing in the same premises can also opt-out from the exams.

The examinees who avail this option (with carry over of fee paid and exemptions granted) can appear in December 2021 exam cycle.

The opt out can be exercised by login into the examination portal and submitting the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhaar card, and self-declaration form (as prescribed by ICAI). The examinee has to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the government recognised laboratory.

“It may be noted that all such reports shall be verified by ICAI from the said laboratory and in case the same is found to be false/ fabricated, strict actions as decided by the committee shall be taken,” reads the official notification.

The candidates who opt-out from May/ July 2021 examination cycle will be allowed to write their examinations in November 2021 exam cycle. The last attempt of the old course for final and intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/ July 2021 examinations.

The candidate should note that if he/she had opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination then he/she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers.

Moreover, if a student has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of the last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and the opt-out option will apply only to the second group.