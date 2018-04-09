CA IPCC 2018 admit card released, download at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA IPCC admit card 2018 on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org. Like every year, the exams will be held from May first week onwards. In a note published on the official website, ICAI has said that since May 2017, they have stopped sending admit cards via post. Therefore, the candidates have to download the hall tickets from the official website.

CA CPT 2018, exam dates

ICAI foundation course examination dates: May 10, 12, 14 and 16.

Intermediate (IPC) course examination dates: May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group 1 and May 11, 12 and 15 for group 2.

Final course examination under existing scheme: May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group 1 and May 10, 12, 14 and 16 for group 2.

Final examination under revised scheme:May 2,4,6 and 8 for group 1 and May 10, 12, 14 and 16 for group 2.

CA CPT 2018 admit cards, know how to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CPT admit card link towards the left side of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will open.

Step 5: Read the instructions and click on the link displayed on the page

Step 6: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Note: The admit cards carry important details on venue, exam date and timing. Keep it safe