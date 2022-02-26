scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
ICAI CA Intermediate results 2021 to release today: Check steps to download scorecard

The CA inter 2021 December exams were conducted in offline mode for both old and new courses were administered from December 6.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 26, 2022 12:57:57 pm
ca inter result 2021, ca intermediate result 2021Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org to check result (file)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. To check and download ICAI CA Intermediate results, candidates will have to login at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

CA Inter results 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Submit and Result will appear

Step 5: Download scorecards for future reference.

Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.

