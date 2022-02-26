ICAI CA Intermediate results 2021 to release today: Check steps to download scorecard

Updated: February 26, 2022 12:57:57 pm
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today. To check and download ICAI CA Intermediate results, candidates will have to login at the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org with their roll numbers and registration numbers.
The CA inter 2021 December exams were conducted in offline mode for both old and new courses were administered from December 6.
CA Inter results 2021: How to download scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in or caresults.icai.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result link’ on the homepage
Step 3: Login with the credentials
Step 4: Submit and Result will appear
Step 5: Download scorecards for future reference.
Candidates of intermediate (old course and new course) examination can also get their results via e-mail addresses. To avail of the facility, candidates have to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from February 24.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-